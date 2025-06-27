Left Menu

Keith Andrews Takes the Helm at Brentford: Navigating New Challenges

Keith Andrews has been appointed as the new manager of Brentford, taking over from Thomas Frank, who has moved to Tottenham. Having previously served as the set-piece coach, Andrews is expected to lead the team through a transitional phase, with significant player changes affecting the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Keith Andrews has been announced as the new manager of Brentford, following Thomas Frank's recent move to Tottenham in the Premier League. Andrews steps into the role having gained experience with Sheffield United and the Irish national team, as well as serving as Brentford's set-piece coach under Frank.

The club, which has been an established force in England's top-tier football since its promotion in 2021, faces the challenge of maintaining its position amidst significant player departures. Brentford's director of football, Phil Giles, expressed confidence in Andrews' ability to continue the progress made under Frank's tenure.

With players like goalkeeper Mark Flekken moving to Bayer Leverkusen and Bryan Mbeumo eyed by Manchester United, Andrews is expected to adapt swiftly to changes while bringing his personal touch to the team's strategies. The goal remains not just to maintain but to surpass the club's prior achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

