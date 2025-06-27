Left Menu

Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamers Shine in RPL Showdown

The Hyderabad Heroes finished atop the GMR Rugby Premier League standings, showcasing a dominant performance against the Delhi Redz. Meanwhile, Mumbai Dreamers wrapped up their campaign with a win against Bengaluru Bravehearts, leaving fans ecstatic. Both teams displayed stellar gameplay on the final day of the league stage.

Hyderabad Heroes' Sukumar Hembron in action (Photo: RPL) . Image Credit: ANI
The Hyderabad Heroes emerged as a formidable force in the GMR Rugby Premier League, clinching the top spot in the standings after their exceptional performance against the Delhi Redz on the final day of the league stage. Playing at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai, the Heroes dazzled with a resounding 31-7 victory.

Starting with an electrifying pace, Sukumar Hembrom opened the scoring in the first minute, supported by Terio Tamani's consistent conversions. Despite an initial setback with a Penalty Try for the Delhi Redz, the Heroes continued to dominate, leading 21-7 by halftime. Further tries from Lautaro Velez and Manuel Moreno sealed their commanding win.

In another captivating match, the Mumbai Dreamers delighted their fans with a 26-14 victory over the Bengaluru Bravehearts. Though an early error placed the Bravehearts ahead, the Dreamers' James Turner and Vuiviwa Naduvalo turned the game around with impressive tries. With Akash Balmiki's seamless conversions, the Dreamers concluded their tournament triumphantly.

