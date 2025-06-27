Left Menu

Marc Marquez Survives Two Crashes at Assen GP Practice

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez experienced two crashes during practice at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen. Despite highside and gravel challenges, Marquez escaped major injuries and remains optimistic for the weekend. The practice session saw multiple incidents, making it notably tense for riders.

MotoGP championship front-runner Marc Marquez endured a tumultuous practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, surviving two crashes without significant injuries, as he prepares for the weekend's racing.

Despite his commanding lead, Marquez confronted difficulties on the sweeping Assen turns when his medium-compound tires didn't grip effectively in cool conditions, leading to dramatic falls. The 32-year-old was fortunate to escape severe harm, though he did suffer from a temporarily unresponsive hand and a minor chin cut from gravel impact.

Marquez wasn't alone in experiencing mishaps, with the practice session witnessing multiple crashes, including those of his brother Alex Marquez and others, causing tension in the paddock. This chaotic lead-up highlights the relentless pressure and hazards of MotoGP racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

