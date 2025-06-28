Chelsea's Unexpected Detour: Club World Cup Challenges
Chelsea must navigate unexpected travel challenges at the Club World Cup after finishing second in their group. Instead of remaining in Miami, they face a last 16 match in Charlotte against Benfica. Despite logistical hurdles, Chelsea plans to return to Miami post-match, potentially amassing more travel miles.
Chelsea FC faces a logistical nightmare at the Club World Cup after an unexpected second-place finish in their group forced a relocation for the last 16 match. Initially planning to stay in Miami, the team now must travel to Charlotte for their encounter with Benfica instead.
The club had anticipated topping Group D, which would have secured their knockout stage games at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. However, a 3-1 defeat by Flamengo and a victory over Esperance Tunis in Philadelphia put them in second place, altering their plans.
If Enzo Maresca's team advances past Benfica, they are set to return to Philadelphia for a potential quarter-final against either Palmeiras or Botafogo, adding to the already demanding travel schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tottenham Welcomes Thomas Frank: A New Era in Football Management
Striking Changes: Revamping Indian Football's Goal-Scoring Strategy
Football Feud: AIFF President and Bhaichung Bhutia Clash Over Academy Allegations
Indian Women's Football Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers with Altered Squad
Illegal Streaming Challenges Italy's Football Future