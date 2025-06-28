Chelsea's Unexpected Detour: Club World Cup Challenges

Chelsea FC faces a logistical nightmare at the Club World Cup after an unexpected second-place finish in their group forced a relocation for the last 16 match. Initially planning to stay in Miami, the team now must travel to Charlotte for their encounter with Benfica instead.

The club had anticipated topping Group D, which would have secured their knockout stage games at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. However, a 3-1 defeat by Flamengo and a victory over Esperance Tunis in Philadelphia put them in second place, altering their plans.

If Enzo Maresca's team advances past Benfica, they are set to return to Philadelphia for a potential quarter-final against either Palmeiras or Botafogo, adding to the already demanding travel schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)