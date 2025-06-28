Olivier Giroud Bids Adieu to LAFC After Challenging Season

Olivier Giroud is ending his stint with Los Angeles FC after a challenging year in Major League Soccer. The seasoned striker, who scored just five goals in 37 matches, will part ways with the team following Sunday's game against Vancouver.

Giroud, who joined LAFC in July 2024, has struggled to adapt to the league's style of play, impacting his overall contribution to the club. Despite these challenges, Giroud played a role in LAFC's achievements, including key performances in last season's trophy-winning campaigns.

LAFC, currently in a transitional phase, faces uncertainty with changes anticipated in the roster and coaching staff. The club already sees numerous shifts, including the departure of coach Steve Cherundolo, and is navigating the aftermath of an unproductive Club World Cup run.

(With inputs from agencies.)