Hazlewood's Heroics Propel Australia to Dominant Test Win

Australia clinched a commanding 159-run victory over the West Indies, fueled by Josh Hazlewood's stellar performance and supported by resilient contributions from Australia's middle-order. Captain Pat Cummins praised Hazlewood's pivotal role in dismantling the opposition's batting lineup at Kensington Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:24 IST
Pat Cummins (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Australia has secured a decisive 159-run victory against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, with captain Pat Cummins lauding the remarkable performance of 'special' Josh Hazlewood. The Test match's turning point came as Hazlewood ripped through the West Indies' batting lineup, paving the way for Australia's comprehensive win.

Powered by exemplary pace and precision, Hazlewood delivered a stunning second-innings spell, taking five wickets for 43 runs. His efforts, complemented by vital contributions from Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey, propelled Australia to an unassailable position after a shaky start in the first innings.

Despite an initial 10-run lead by the West Indies, Australia staged a robust comeback, transforming the contest into a one-sided affair. Cummins, while acknowledging the close nature of the match, emphasized the strength of their response and readiness for their next Test, beginning July 3.

