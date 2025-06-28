Seattle Orcas' Historic Run Chase Stuns MI New York in MLC Thriller

In an electrifying conclusion to a Major League Cricket showdown, Shimron Hetmyer's final-ball six against MI New York secured a historic triumph for the Seattle Orcas. It marked the league's highest successful chase, backed by stellar performances from Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh.

Seattle Orcas faced a daunting 237-run target after an explosive first inning from MI New York, featuring Pooran's 108-run masterpiece and Singh's near-century of 95. Despite losing half their side by the 11th over, the Orcas' chase gained momentum thanks to key contributions from Kyle Mayers and Sikandar Raza.

As pressure mounted, Hetmyer's power-hitting prowess came to the forefront, with the Caribbean star smashing nine sixes. While MI New York extracted positives, notably Pooran's form resurgence, they couldn't halt Seattle's spirited surge. Seattle Orcas will next face the LA Knight Riders, while MI New York prepares for the Texas Super Kings clash.

