Norris Leads Dramatic Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris spearheaded McLaren's dominance at the Austrian Grand Prix practice, topping the timesheets ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Mercedes faced challenges with rising track temperatures affecting their performance. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also showed competitive times in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spielberg | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:29 IST
Lando Norris showcased exceptional performance in the Austrian Grand Prix practice, securing the fastest time ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris clocked an impressive one minute 04.324 seconds, underscoring McLaren's prowess.

Max Verstappen struggled slightly, recording a time 0.210 seconds off the pace, accompanied by a spin in the final corner. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, delivering commendable results.

Mercedes faced difficulties due to rising track temperatures, with George Russell finishing sixth after some balance adjustments. Team boss Toto Wolff noted the impact of the heat on performance, while rookie Kimi Antonelli showed promise in seventh place.

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

