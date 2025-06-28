Norris Leads Dramatic Austrian Grand Prix Practice
Lando Norris spearheaded McLaren's dominance at the Austrian Grand Prix practice, topping the timesheets ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Mercedes faced challenges with rising track temperatures affecting their performance. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also showed competitive times in the session.
Lando Norris showcased exceptional performance in the Austrian Grand Prix practice, securing the fastest time ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris clocked an impressive one minute 04.324 seconds, underscoring McLaren's prowess.
Max Verstappen struggled slightly, recording a time 0.210 seconds off the pace, accompanied by a spin in the final corner. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, delivering commendable results.
Mercedes faced difficulties due to rising track temperatures, with George Russell finishing sixth after some balance adjustments. Team boss Toto Wolff noted the impact of the heat on performance, while rookie Kimi Antonelli showed promise in seventh place.
