Norris Leads Dramatic Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris showcased exceptional performance in the Austrian Grand Prix practice, securing the fastest time ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris clocked an impressive one minute 04.324 seconds, underscoring McLaren's prowess.

Max Verstappen struggled slightly, recording a time 0.210 seconds off the pace, accompanied by a spin in the final corner. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, delivering commendable results.

Mercedes faced difficulties due to rising track temperatures, with George Russell finishing sixth after some balance adjustments. Team boss Toto Wolff noted the impact of the heat on performance, while rookie Kimi Antonelli showed promise in seventh place.

(With inputs from agencies.)