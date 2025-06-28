India's Women Team Eyes Second Win in AFC Qualifiers

The Indian senior women's football team aims to maintain their winning trajectory in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers as they prepare to face Timor Leste this Sunday. This crucial match will be held at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium and can be watched live via the Changsuek YouTube Channel and Thai Women's Football Facebook Page.

Group B's standings currently see Iraq in the lead with four points, followed closely by India and Thailand, each with three points. Following a massive 13-0 win against Mongolia, India's coach Crispin Chettri remains cautious despite Timor Leste's 158th ranking, suggesting they pose a more formidable challenge. His assessment comes after witnessing all teams compete in the opening matchdays.

Coach Chettri acknowledges Timor Leste's defensive organization and counterattacking strategy, emphasizing their capability of keeping possession. Although Thailand appeared dominant, Timor Leste's speed could still pose a threat. India's Blue Tigresses utilized a five-day break effectively with tactical training and recovery sessions, readying themselves for a demanding schedule of three matches within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)