Jessica Pegula Clinches Bad Homburg Open, Overpowers Iga Swiatek on Grass

In a remarkable display of agility and composure, top-seed Jessica Pegula emerged victorious against Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open, concluding with a 6-4 7-5 triumph. This win awards Pegula her second career title on grass.

The match witnessed Pegula holding her serve consistently, only conceding a single breakpoint, thwarting Swiatek's attempts to claim her first grass-court title, right before Wimbledon's commencement. The American advanced in the first set with a crucial break at 3-3, eventually securing the set when Swiatek's forehand went long.

Swiatek's efforts in the second set brought her close to a break, yet Pegula capitalized on her breakpoint opportunity at 5-5, clinching the win with a powerful crosscourt forehand. Despite her loss, Swiatek expressed optimism for future performances on grass, acknowledging her upward trajectory throughout the tournament.