Jessica Pegula Clinches Bad Homburg Open, Overpowers Iga Swiatek on Grass
Jessica Pegula defeated Iga Swiatek to win the Bad Homburg Open, marking her second title on grass. Pegula maintained her composure throughout the match, utilizing her strategic play to counter Swiatek’s strengths. Despite the loss, Swiatek viewed the match as a significant progress in her grass-court journey.
In a remarkable display of agility and composure, top-seed Jessica Pegula emerged victorious against Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open, concluding with a 6-4 7-5 triumph. This win awards Pegula her second career title on grass.
The match witnessed Pegula holding her serve consistently, only conceding a single breakpoint, thwarting Swiatek's attempts to claim her first grass-court title, right before Wimbledon's commencement. The American advanced in the first set with a crucial break at 3-3, eventually securing the set when Swiatek's forehand went long.
Swiatek's efforts in the second set brought her close to a break, yet Pegula capitalized on her breakpoint opportunity at 5-5, clinching the win with a powerful crosscourt forehand. Despite her loss, Swiatek expressed optimism for future performances on grass, acknowledging her upward trajectory throughout the tournament.