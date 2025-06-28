Exciting Moves and Milestones in the World of Sports

In the latest sports news, Calgary's defenseman Kevin Bahl has secured his future with a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension with the Flames. Turning 25 recently, Bahl avoids restricted free agency, a key move for the team's defense.

Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds nearly made history, carrying a no-hit bid into the ninth inning against the Padres. Despite missing the no-no, his exceptional performance contributed to the Reds' overwhelming 8-1 victory.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic remains a strong contender as he prepares for his 20th Wimbledon, while Australia's Maya Joint clinched the Eastbourne title, and Jessica Pegula emerged victorious at the Bad Homburg Open, defeating Iga Swiatek.

