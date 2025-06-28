Carlos Alcaraz: The Prince of Clay Eyes Grasscourt Glory at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is on the brink of joining tennis immortality, as he targets his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Currently, only four other men have achieved such a feat in the Open era.

At just 22, Alcaraz exudes confidence beyond his years, focusing solely on clinching the Wimbledon trophy. Despite being regarded as a claycourt specialist, he has developed a genuine fondness for grasscourt play.

Alcaraz's tenacity was on display when he overcame three championship points to win at Roland Garros. Excelling in adversity, he seeks to replicate his claycourt success on Wimbledon's lawns.