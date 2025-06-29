Cristiano Ronaldo's Bold Choice: Prioritizing Rest Over Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend, decided to rest instead of playing in the Club World Cup after renewing his contract with Al-Nassr. His focus is on preparation for a long season, with ambitions to win a major trophy for Al-Nassr and potentially surpass the 1,000-goal milestone.
In a surprising move, Cristiano Ronaldo has opted to rest rather than participate in the revamped Club World Cup, after extending his contract with Al-Nassr. This decision underscores Ronaldo's strategic focus on longevity and peak performance for a demanding season ahead.
Despite being 40, the Portuguese international is driven by aspirations of guiding Al-Nassr to a significant victory and setting a personal milestone by reaching 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo clarified his intentions in a video posted by the club, emphasizing readiness for both club and national team duties.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 and has already cemented his legacy there with 93 goals in 105 appearances. His commitment to the Riyadh-based club highlights his belief in winning significant titles and his enthusiasm for the sport, even as he approaches his 42nd birthday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
