Cristiano Ronaldo's Bold Choice: Prioritizing Rest Over Club World Cup

In a surprising move, Cristiano Ronaldo has opted to rest rather than participate in the revamped Club World Cup, after extending his contract with Al-Nassr. This decision underscores Ronaldo's strategic focus on longevity and peak performance for a demanding season ahead.

Despite being 40, the Portuguese international is driven by aspirations of guiding Al-Nassr to a significant victory and setting a personal milestone by reaching 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo clarified his intentions in a video posted by the club, emphasizing readiness for both club and national team duties.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 and has already cemented his legacy there with 93 goals in 105 appearances. His commitment to the Riyadh-based club highlights his belief in winning significant titles and his enthusiasm for the sport, even as he approaches his 42nd birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)