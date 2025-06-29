Left Menu

Chelsea Powers Through in Dramatic Victory Against Benfica

In a weather-delayed match, Chelsea scored three goals in extra time, defeating ten-man Benfica 4-1 at the Club World Cup. After Reece James scored first, Gianluca Prestianni's red card left Benfica a man down. Goals from Nkunku, Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall secured Chelsea's quarter-final spot against Palmeiras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 07:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea surged past Benfica 4-1 in a tempestuous Club World Cup clash, scoring three times in extra time after a protracted delay due to a lightning storm. The match, held in Charlotte, saw the English side advance to face Brazil's Palmeiras in the quarter-finals.

The breakthrough started with Reece James's sublime free kick, giving Chelsea a lead in the 64th minute. Yet, Gianluca Prestianni's dismissal in injury time handed Chelsea a numerical advantage. While Angel di Maria's penalty leveled the scores momentarily, Chelsea's clinical second phase of extra time ensured their triumph.

Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transformed Chelsea's superiority into goals, reflecting manager Enzo Maresca's pride in his team's resilience and skill under challenging conditions. As the weather shifted dramatically, so too did Chelsea's fortunes, earning them a shot at another global title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

