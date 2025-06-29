Left Menu

Henry Pollock Shines as Lions Dominate Western Force

British & Irish Lions forward Henry Pollock impressed with a standout performance in the 54-7 victory over Western Force in Perth. The 20-year-old player contributed significantly despite his limited experience, relishing the competitive atmosphere as part of Andy Farrell's line-up during the Lions' six-week Australian tour.

Updated: 29-06-2025 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Henry Pollock, the youngest member of the British & Irish Lions squad, is making waves with his exceptional performance on their Australian tour. The 20-year-old forward was instrumental in the team's 54-7 triumph over the Western Force in Perth. Pollock's lively display included setting up a try and securing critical field positions.

Despite being new to the Lions and having only one cap for England, Pollock scored two tries against Wales in the Six Nations and demonstrated immense potential. His line break against the Force led to a key try by Tomos Williams. Even a yellow card did not dampen his impact, as he assisted in subsequent scoring plays.

Pollock expressed pride in being part of such a prestigious squad and looks forward to the challenges and camaraderie of the tour. Despite questions about his inclusion, coach Andy Farrell believes in his player's ability to develop further, citing Pollock as a 'point of difference' within the squad.

