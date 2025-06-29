Alexis Vega Breaks the Scoreless Spell as Mexico Advances in Gold Cup

Alexis Vega broke a 19-match scoreless streak with a crucial goal in the 49th minute to help Mexico secure a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night. This defining moment propelled the defending champions into the semifinal match against Honduras.

Vega's goal was followed by an own goal from Saudi defender Abdullah Madu in the 81st minute, which sealed the win for Mexico. Despite a tense, scoreless first half, Mexico's offense surged in the second half, with coach Javier Aguirre praising the team's performance as 'A-plus'.

Mora, a 16-year-old debutant, also impressed during the match, leaving fans hopeful for Mexico's future games. As they advance, El Tri is targeting their 10th Gold Cup championship, which would make them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)