Richard Carapaz Out of 2023 Tour de France Due to Health Setback

Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz will miss the prestigious Tour de France, set to commence next week, after being sidelined by a stomach infection, according to his team EF Education-EasyPost. Carapaz, who claimed a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and finished third in the Giro d'Italia, has been advised by medical professionals to refrain from long-distance travel and competition until his health improves.

The 32-year-old athlete took to Instagram to express his disappointment, stating, "It's with great sadness that I have to tell you that a gastrointestinal infection is forcing me to miss the Tour de France. Not the best news, but health always comes first. Thank you all for your messages and support." Carapaz plans to take a few weeks off for recovery before resuming training, aiming for a comeback at the Vuelta a Espana in August.

Meanwhile, the Tour de France will kick off on July 5 in Lille and conclude on July 27 in Paris, culminating at the Champs-Elysees.

