Boosting Health: Manipur Upgrades Maternity Services with New Ambulances
Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, launched 33 new ambulances to improve maternity healthcare. The event coincided with the launch of the HPV vaccination drive at JNIMS, Imphal. The vaccine targets the Human Papillomavirus, commonly causing cervical cancer among women, and is administered to 14-15-year-old girls nationwide.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh inaugurated 33 ambulances aimed at enhancing maternity healthcare services in the region.
The ambulances are financed by the North Eastern Council, as per an official statement. The ceremony happened right before the kick-off of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.
During his visit, Singh inspected the registration counter, vaccination room, and observation room at JNIMS, engaging with medical staff and beneficiaries. He presented a vaccination certificate to a girl who received the HPV vaccine, designed to prevent the virus widely responsible for cervical cancer, affecting women most frequently. Aimed at 14-15-year-olds, this vaccine drive is part of a national initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign for 14-Year-Old Girls
Sikkim Applauds Nationwide HPV Vaccination Initiative
HPV Vaccination Drive: Empowering the Health Future of Arunachal's Young Girls
Nagaland Kicks Off Free HPV Vaccination to Combat Cervical Cancer
Telangana Launches Pioneering HPV Vaccination Drive for Young Girls