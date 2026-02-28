India's Semiconductor Leap: PM Modi Unveils Micron's Cutting-edge Facility

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the inauguration of Micron Semiconductor Technology India's new Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand. This event is a key milestone in India's journey toward becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing.

The facility, marking the first approved project under the India Semiconductor Mission, comes with an investment exceeding Rs 22,500 crore. Construction began swiftly post-approval, signaling the Indian government's resolve to expedite strategic semiconductor projects.

Designed to transform DRAM and NAND semiconductor wafers into market-ready products, this facility positions India prominently on the global semiconductor map. It emphasizes India's growing reputation as a reliable hub for semiconductor manufacturing, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant technology ecosystem.

