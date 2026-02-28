India's Semiconductor Leap: PM Modi Unveils Micron's Cutting-edge Facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Micron Semiconductor's new ATMP facility in Sanand, showcasing India's growth in semiconductor manufacturing. The venture is the first under the India Semiconductor Mission, symbolizing India's bid to strengthen its place in the global semiconductor value chain with significant investment and strategic prowess.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the inauguration of Micron Semiconductor Technology India's new Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand. This event is a key milestone in India's journey toward becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing.
The facility, marking the first approved project under the India Semiconductor Mission, comes with an investment exceeding Rs 22,500 crore. Construction began swiftly post-approval, signaling the Indian government's resolve to expedite strategic semiconductor projects.
Designed to transform DRAM and NAND semiconductor wafers into market-ready products, this facility positions India prominently on the global semiconductor map. It emphasizes India's growing reputation as a reliable hub for semiconductor manufacturing, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant technology ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
