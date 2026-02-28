Left Menu

IIM Mumbai's Stellar Placements Reflect Booming Demand for Management Graduates

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai's 2024-2026 batch placements showcased strong outcomes, with the highest salary offer at Rs 71.4 lakh. Key sectors like BFSI, Consulting, and FMCG highlighted growing demand for managerial talent. Graduates assumed diverse roles, reflecting broad industry participation and innovation in Artificial Intelligence and digital sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:09 IST
IIM Mumbai's Stellar Placements Reflect Booming Demand for Management Graduates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Mumbai's latest placement outcome reveals a strong hiring trend as the 2024-2026 batch reported record salary offers, with the highest reaching Rs 71.4 lakh per annum.

The institution's statement highlighted the significant demand across sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), showcasing broad-based industry interest.

Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari noted a 33% growth in BFSI recruitment, aligning with the institute's strategic focus on finance and analytics during an era of artificial intelligence and digital advancement.

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026