IIM Mumbai's Stellar Placements Reflect Booming Demand for Management Graduates

IIM Mumbai's latest placement outcome reveals a strong hiring trend as the 2024-2026 batch reported record salary offers, with the highest reaching Rs 71.4 lakh per annum.

The institution's statement highlighted the significant demand across sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), showcasing broad-based industry interest.

Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari noted a 33% growth in BFSI recruitment, aligning with the institute's strategic focus on finance and analytics during an era of artificial intelligence and digital advancement.