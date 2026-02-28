IIM Mumbai's Stellar Placements Reflect Booming Demand for Management Graduates
The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai's 2024-2026 batch placements showcased strong outcomes, with the highest salary offer at Rs 71.4 lakh. Key sectors like BFSI, Consulting, and FMCG highlighted growing demand for managerial talent. Graduates assumed diverse roles, reflecting broad industry participation and innovation in Artificial Intelligence and digital sectors.
IIM Mumbai's latest placement outcome reveals a strong hiring trend as the 2024-2026 batch reported record salary offers, with the highest reaching Rs 71.4 lakh per annum.
The institution's statement highlighted the significant demand across sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), showcasing broad-based industry interest.
Director Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari noted a 33% growth in BFSI recruitment, aligning with the institute's strategic focus on finance and analytics during an era of artificial intelligence and digital advancement.