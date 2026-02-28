Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit

An explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the death of 18 individuals and left six others critically injured, according to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. The blast's severity flung bodies into nearby paddy fields, creating a gruesome scene in the otherwise serene countryside.

Initial reports indicate that the accident at the Vetlakpalem village unit in Samarlakota mandal left seven patients in the Kakinada Government General Hospital with burns ranging from 90 to 100 percent. The cause of the fire that led to the explosion is currently under investigation, authorities said.

Expressing his sorrow, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the tragic loss of life at the Surya Fireworks unit. Naidu promised immediate aid for the victims and directed senior officials to manage the rescue operations. Meanwhile, drones were deployed to locate body parts, while locals assisted in shifting bodies with makeshift 'barakalu'.

(With inputs from agencies.)