Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit

An explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh resulted in 18 deaths and six critical injuries. The blast's intensity flung bodies into nearby paddy fields. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and assured aid and rescue efforts, as an investigation into the fire's cause continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the death of 18 individuals and left six others critically injured, according to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. The blast's severity flung bodies into nearby paddy fields, creating a gruesome scene in the otherwise serene countryside.

Initial reports indicate that the accident at the Vetlakpalem village unit in Samarlakota mandal left seven patients in the Kakinada Government General Hospital with burns ranging from 90 to 100 percent. The cause of the fire that led to the explosion is currently under investigation, authorities said.

Expressing his sorrow, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the tragic loss of life at the Surya Fireworks unit. Naidu promised immediate aid for the victims and directed senior officials to manage the rescue operations. Meanwhile, drones were deployed to locate body parts, while locals assisted in shifting bodies with makeshift 'barakalu'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026