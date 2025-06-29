Rishabh Pant's Miraculous Comeback: From Tragedy to Triumph

In December 2022, a catastrophic car crash left Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant with severe injuries, challenging his future in cricket. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala recalls Pant's first question upon arrival at a Mumbai hospital: 'Will I be able to play again?'

The accident, occurring as Pant drove from Delhi to Roorkee, led to numerous injuries, including a dislocated knee, ankle harm, and extensive skin loss, as detailed by Dr Pardiwala to The Telegraph.

Despite the grim prognosis, Pant endured 635 days of intense recovery, rehab, and multiple surgeries. His fight-back to cricket culminated in back-to-back centuries against England, highlighting his incredible resilience and determination to overcome life-threatening obstacles.