Bail Denied: Former RPF Constable Faces Serious Charges in Train Shooting Case

The police have firmly opposed the bail request of former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who is accused of a shocking incident of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. Prosecutors emphasize that the allegations, which could potentially lead to a death sentence, reveal the gravity of the case.

Amidst ongoing investigations, substantial evidence has emerged, including testimony from material witnesses. The prosecution, represented by additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, argues that granting bail at this juncture would hinder their case against Chaudhary.

Despite claiming to suffer from mental health issues, including white matter disease, Chaudhary's plea fails to inspire confidence among prosecutors. In addition, the intervention plea from a victim's spouse voicing concerns over evidence tampering further underscores the reasoning behind denying bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)