Bail Denied: Former RPF Constable Faces Serious Charges in Train Shooting Case
Former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary's bail plea was opposed by police after he was accused of killing his senior and three passengers on a train. The prosecution argues that his health claims are unconvincing. Evidence and witness testimony suggest a risk of evidence tampering, warranting bail refusal.
The police have firmly opposed the bail request of former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who is accused of a shocking incident of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. Prosecutors emphasize that the allegations, which could potentially lead to a death sentence, reveal the gravity of the case.
Amidst ongoing investigations, substantial evidence has emerged, including testimony from material witnesses. The prosecution, represented by additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, argues that granting bail at this juncture would hinder their case against Chaudhary.
Despite claiming to suffer from mental health issues, including white matter disease, Chaudhary's plea fails to inspire confidence among prosecutors. In addition, the intervention plea from a victim's spouse voicing concerns over evidence tampering further underscores the reasoning behind denying bail.
