Left Menu

Bail Denied: Former RPF Constable Faces Serious Charges in Train Shooting Case

Former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary's bail plea was opposed by police after he was accused of killing his senior and three passengers on a train. The prosecution argues that his health claims are unconvincing. Evidence and witness testimony suggest a risk of evidence tampering, warranting bail refusal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:14 IST
Bail Denied: Former RPF Constable Faces Serious Charges in Train Shooting Case
  • Country:
  • India

The police have firmly opposed the bail request of former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who is accused of a shocking incident of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. Prosecutors emphasize that the allegations, which could potentially lead to a death sentence, reveal the gravity of the case.

Amidst ongoing investigations, substantial evidence has emerged, including testimony from material witnesses. The prosecution, represented by additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, argues that granting bail at this juncture would hinder their case against Chaudhary.

Despite claiming to suffer from mental health issues, including white matter disease, Chaudhary's plea fails to inspire confidence among prosecutors. In addition, the intervention plea from a victim's spouse voicing concerns over evidence tampering further underscores the reasoning behind denying bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025