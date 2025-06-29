Left Menu

Ferrari F1 Leadership Shifts Amidst Austrian GP Drama

Ferrari Formula One's Fred Vasseur left the Austrian Grand Prix due to personal reasons. Jerome d'Ambrosio, the deputy, took over. Speculation surrounds Vasseur due to Ferrari's winless season. D’Ambrosio, formerly with Mercedes and Venturi, has been with Ferrari since last year.

In a surprising turn of events, Ferrari's Formula One leader Fred Vasseur exited the Austrian Grand Prix for personal reasons, leaving deputy Jerome d'Ambrosio to manage the team during Sunday's race at Spielberg.

Charles Leclerc was positioned on the front row, while Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton began from pole and fourth positions, respectively, intensifying the competition.

Vasseur's departure comes amid rising pressure as Ferrari still seeks a win this season. His deputy, D'Ambrosio, a seasoned ex-racer, takes the helm, having joined from Mercedes and previously led Venturi in Formula E.

