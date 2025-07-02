"Something on leg-stump line from around the wicket...": Stuart Broad's advice for taking Yashasvi's wicket

Former England legend Stuart Broad has some advice for England bowlers who have been struggling against Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal scored a century in the first Test and is batting strongly in the first innings of the second Test. Broad feels Jaiswal is strong through the off-side and leg-stump line from around the wicket could work for the bowlers.

"He is so strong through the off-side so you have to tuck him up and there is something on that leg-stump line from around the wicket that he finds a bit awkward, so you could have a leg gully in there," Stuart Broad said on air, according to Sky Sports. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also spoke on how bowlers can get their way with Jaiswal. Shastri said he would have a forward short leg, a leg slip and a man back on the fence and ask two bowlers to bowl to this field.

"I would have a forward short leg, a leg slip and a man back on the fence. Have two bowlers bowling to that plan in tandem for half an hour," Ravi Shastri said on air, according to Sky Sports. An attacking half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal after KL Rahul's early departure and his 80-run partnership with Karun Nair put Team India in a solid spot at the end of the first session of day one during the second Test at Birmingham on Wednesday.

At the end of the session, India was 98/2, with Jaiswal (62*) and skipper Shubman Gill (1*) unbeaten. With England getting Nair towards the end of the first session, the session looked balanced for each side. After England won the toss and opted to field first, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were watchful in the initial overs as Chris Woakes opened the bowling. Jaiswal started off hot, unleashing two fours against Brydon Carse and also surviving an lbw review against Woakes.

However, in the ninth over, KL lost his wicket, as he played a delivery back onto his stumps, giving Woakes his wicket for two. India was 15/1 in 8.4 overs. After managing just 17 runs in the first 10 overs, Jaiswal, along with Karun Nair, cut loose for the next few overs, playing with freedom. Nair found four boundaries in quick succession against Woakes and Josh Tongue, unleashing some beautiful drives through covers. In the 16th over by Tongue, Jaiswal unleashed three boundaries against the pacer, including a classy drive straight down the ground on a 145 kmph delivery. India reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs, thanks to two successive fours.By the end of the 20th over, India was 75/1, playing at a decent ODI tempo.

In the 22nd over, Tongue was once again at the receiving end of Jaiswal's wrath as a hat-trick of boundaries took him to his 11th Test fifty in just 59 balls, with 10 fours. However, Nair failed to make the most of his start, falling to a short ball by Carse that landed into Harry Brook's hands at slips, removing him for a 50-ball 31, with five fours. India was 95/2 in 23.3 overs, ending a fine 80-run second wicket partnership. Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill made sure India did not lose any more wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 98/2 in 25 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62*, Karun Nair 31, Chris Woakes 1/15) vs England. (ANI)

