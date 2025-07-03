Texas Super Kings' Bold Tactical Move: Retiring Out Daryl Mitchell

In a bold strategic maneuver, the Texas Super Kings retired out the struggling Daryl Mitchell during their Major League Cricket face-off against Washington Freedom, a decision that secured them a 43-run victory.

The rain-shortened five-overs-a-side match saw Donovan Ferreira take center stage after Mitchell, bogged down with just six runs off five balls, was tactically retired. Ferreira's explosive, unbeaten 37 off nine balls, along with Shubham Ranjane's top-score of 39 not out, catapulted the Super Kings to 87-2.

This aggressive tactic left Washington at a meek 44-4, with captain Glenn Maxwell out for a first-ball duck. Texas's captain, Marcus Stoinis, hinted at more such strategic retirements in the tournament, lauding coach Stephen Fleming's foresight. The victory places Texas second behind the San Francisco Unicorns in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)