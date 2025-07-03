Left Menu

Tragic Loss for Football: Mourning Diogo Jota's Untimely Death

The football world mourns the sudden death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, alongside his brother, in a car crash near Zamora, Spain. Tributes from Portugal's Prime Minister, the Portuguese Football Federation, and FC Porto highlight Jota's extraordinary talent and impactful legacy.

Updated: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST
The football community is in shock following the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, alongside his brother, in a tragic car crash near Zamora, Spain.

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, expressed his condolences, citing Jota as a significant ambassador for Portugal and its sports.

The Portuguese Football Federation and FC Porto acknowledged Jota's immense contribution to football, lamenting the irreparable loss and vowing to honor his legacy.

