Siddharth Singh's Vision: Elevating Indian Jiu-Jitsu to Global Heights

Siddharth Singh, India's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer, discusses the organization of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour in India and the sport's growth. Hosting the prestigious event in India attracted international athletes, boosting local talent's global rankings. Singh envisions an Indian world champion, balancing roles as a player, coach, and organizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:31 IST
Siddharth Singh. (Photo- Siddharth Singh's media team). Image Credit: ANI
Siddharth Singh, a notable figure in India's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community, recently spoke about organizing the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour in India this June. Singh expressed immense pride in the progress of Jiu-Jitsu across the nation, as the event is part of the world's largest professional Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

Held from June 21, the Indian leg of the AJP Tour marked its second edition and saw around 200 Indian athletes competing, alongside participants from Europe, East Asia, and Africa. According to Siddharth, who also coaches at Crosstrain Fight Club, the Indian representation was bolstered by enthusiastic participation from up-and-coming talent from smaller cities.

As Singh juggles multiple roles as a player, coach, and organizer, he emphasized the challenges of hosting such a grand event, noting a more insightful approach adopted this year with a privately booked facility in Noida. Singh's long-term goal is for an Indian to become a world champion in global competitions, including the AJP and the UFC.

