Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxer Chavez Jr expected to be deported to Mexico to serve sentence, Sheinbaum says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday she expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for arms trafficking and organized crime, after being detained in Los Angeles by U.S. immigration authorities. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Chavez was determined to be in the country illegally last week after he made fraudulent statements on a 2024 application for permanent residence based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen.

Magic re-signing C Moritz Wagner to 1-year, $5M deal

The Orlando Magic are re-signing center Moritz Wagner to a one-year, $5 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Wagner, 28, averaged a career-high 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 30 games (one start) with Orlando in 2024-25.

Tennis-Djokovic confident for Wimbledon title tilt, Swiatek wary of Collins

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic takes on Miomir Kecmanovic, while Poland's Iga Swiatek faces Danielle Collins as the third round of Wimbledon continues on Saturday. TOP MEN'S MATCH: MIOMIR KECMANOVIC V NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Liverpool's Jota mourned by family and local people at hometown wake

undreds of residents of Gondomar in northern Portugal filed past the bodies of former Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at a chapel in their hometown on Friday, after their deaths in a car crash in Spain. At an earlier private wake, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, FC Porto President Andre Villas-Boas, Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca and Jota's longtime agent Jorge Mendes joined the brothers' family including Jota's wife Rute Cardoso, who had married the footballer just weeks earlier.

Tennis-Osaka's honesty cuts through as comeback stalls at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka is not one to hide behind cliches. When things go wrong, she doesn't deflect or spin the story. At Wimbledon on Friday, after a bruising Grand Slam defeat — this time at the hands of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova — the former world number one was certainly in no mood for platitudes.

"I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry," she told reporters, more weary than bitter, after her 3-6 6-4 6-4 third-round loss. "I have nothing positive to say about myself. Honestly, right now I'm just really upset."

Nats place RHP Trevor Williams (elbow) on injured list

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow sprain. Keibert Ruiz was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list and the Nationals recalled right-hander Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Rochester and optioned catcher Drew Millas to Rochester.

Tennis-Australian Open champion Keys latest seed to tumble out of Wimbledon

There were to be no Fourth of July celebrations for American Madison Keys as she joined the exodus of seeds from Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-3 defeat by 104th-ranked German Laura Siegemund in the third round on Friday. The sixth seed looked a far cry from the player who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, racking up unforced errors - 31 in total - and wayward serves on a sun-drenched Court Two.

Yankees place RHP Clarke Schmidt (forearm) on injured list

The New York Yankees placed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list Friday with tightness in his right forearm. Schmidt, 29, had an MRI exam Friday after being removed from Thursday's game at Toronto after three innings. He allowed three runs and four hits and two walks with one strikeout in the 8-5 loss.

MLB roundup: Jays sweep Yankees, move atop AL East

George Springer hit two homers and four RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 8-5 Thursday night to complete a four-game series sweep. Springer had four homers in the series as Toronto moved into first place in the American League East, one game ahead of the Yankees.

Motor racing-Fan favourite Norris on top in British GP practice

Fan favourite Lando Norris lapped fastest in British Grand Prix practice on Friday as an army of McLaren Formula One fans, many of them cheering from a sold-out 'Landostand', got what they wanted to see. The Briton was top of the second session with a best effort of one minute 25.816 seconds, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc 0.222 slower and Lewis Hamilton 0.301 off the pace after going quickest in the first practice.

