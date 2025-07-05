Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Mourning Diogo Jota in Portugal

Liverpool players attended the funeral in Gondomar, Portugal, for their teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain along with his brother. Jota's death at age 28 was a shock to the football world. Club members joined the grieving family and local residents to pay their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondomar | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:23 IST
Tragic Loss: Mourning Diogo Jota in Portugal
Diogo Jota
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Liverpool players gathered in the small Portuguese town of Gondomar on Saturday for the funeral of their English Premier League teammate Diogo Jota. The striker tragically died in a car crash in Spain with his younger brother, Andre Silva, on Thursday.

Club captain Virgil Van Dijk, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and manager Arne Slot were among the past and present teammates who arrived in Portugal to pay their respects. They joined Jota's grieving family and Gondomar residents at Igreja Matriz church.

Jota's untimely death at 28 sent shock waves through the football community and beyond, with global messages of condolence. The brothers were driving to a ferry in Spain when their car veered off the road, reportedly due to a burst tyre, and caught fire after midnight on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025