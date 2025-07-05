Tragic Loss: Mourning Diogo Jota in Portugal
Liverpool players attended the funeral in Gondomar, Portugal, for their teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain along with his brother. Jota's death at age 28 was a shock to the football world. Club members joined the grieving family and local residents to pay their respects.
- Country:
- Portugal
Liverpool players gathered in the small Portuguese town of Gondomar on Saturday for the funeral of their English Premier League teammate Diogo Jota. The striker tragically died in a car crash in Spain with his younger brother, Andre Silva, on Thursday.
Club captain Virgil Van Dijk, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and manager Arne Slot were among the past and present teammates who arrived in Portugal to pay their respects. They joined Jota's grieving family and Gondomar residents at Igreja Matriz church.
Jota's untimely death at 28 sent shock waves through the football community and beyond, with global messages of condolence. The brothers were driving to a ferry in Spain when their car veered off the road, reportedly due to a burst tyre, and caught fire after midnight on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Portugal Tightens Citizenship Rules Amid Rising Immigration
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota's Untimely Passing in Fiery Car Crash
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros
UPDATE 1-Liverpool's Diogo Jota mourned by family, Portugal's PM in hometown wake
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Car Crash