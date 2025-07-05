Left Menu

Siraj Showcases Dominance with Six-Wicket Haul as India Leads Against England

Mohammed Siraj took six wickets against England, securing a 180-run lead for India in the second test. His performance, alongside Akash Deep’s four-wicket effort, highlighted India's bowling prowess. Siraj expressed willingness to share the spotlight with Deep, as India ended Day 3 at 64/1, leading by 244 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:02 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- X/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj emerged as the star bowler in the second test against England, clinching six wickets and helping India establish a commanding position with a 180-run first-innings lead. Siraj's impressive spell dismantled the English batting lineup, underpinned by the dismissal of England captain Ben Stokes for no runs.

In a notable display of sportsmanship, Siraj, while reflecting on his achievement, stated he would have handed the ball to his bowling partner Akash Deep, should they have claimed an equal number of wickets. Deep contributed significantly to England's innings, capturing four wickets, bolstering India's bowling attack.

Despite the formidable challenge, England was bowled out for 407 runs. At the close of Day 3, India stood at 64/1, thanks to the unbeaten partnership of KL Rahul and Karun Nair. Day 3 saw Yashasvi Jaiswal's loss for 28, as India marched on with a 244-run lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

