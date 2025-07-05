Lions Tame Waratahs: A Scrappy Triumph Down Under
The British & Irish Lions secured a shaky 21-10 victory against New South Wales Waratahs in Australia. Despite early tries by Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell, the Lions were held scoreless in the final stretch. The Waratahs showcased strong physicality, hinting strategies for the upcoming Wallabies series.
The British & Irish Lions managed to clinch an unconvincing 21-10 win against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, raising questions about their performance during the third leg of their Australian tour. The error-strewn match saw the Lions falter in their execution despite tries from Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell in the early phases.
In front of 40,568 supporters, the Waratahs demonstrated remarkable resilience, with tries scored by Darby Lancaster and Ethan Dobbins. Their efforts kept them within four points early in the second half, capitalizing on their physical dominance across the field.
The New South Wales side's robust performance provides the Wallabies with a blueprint as they prepare for the forthcoming three-test series against the Lions. The match highlighted the pressure points where the Lions will need to improve to maintain their edge.
