Wimbledon Day 6 Highlights: Andreeva Triumphs, Djokovic and Swiatek Forge Ahead

Day six of Wimbledon saw Mirra Andreeva defeating Hailey Baptiste to advance to the fourth round. Matches were briefly interrupted by rain but resumed soon after. Notable matches included Novak Djokovic versus Miomir Kecmanovic, and Iga Swiatek taking on Danielle Collins. Key upsets and impressive victories marked the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:00 IST
On the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva made headlines by defeating Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3, propelling herself to the fourth round. Rain interruptions briefly paused the matches but did not dampen the spirits at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic resumed his pursuit for an eighth Wimbledon title as he faced fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, while five-time major winner Iga Swiatek took on American Danielle Collins in what promised to be thrilling encounters during the day.

Other significant matches saw Carlos Alcaraz overcoming Struff's challenge, Aryna Sabalenka dispatching Emma Raducanu to advance, and Australian Open champion Madison Keys exiting the tournament early. As the tournament progresses, spectators remain eager for more dramatic upsets and captivating tennis action.

