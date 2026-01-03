Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Advocates for Standalone Women's Tennis

Iga Swiatek, world number two in women's tennis, asserts the sport's strength without controversial gender-based matches, such as the recent 'Battle of the Sexes' in Dubai. She competed at the United Cup, highlighting the value of uniting top players without gender comparisons to enrich tennis as a sport.

Updated: 03-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:15 IST
World number two Iga Swiatek believes women's tennis can flourish independently, without relying on gender-based matches like the recent 'Battle of the Sexes' between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka. This Dubai exhibition saw several rule tweaks aimed at leveling the playing field as Kyrgios triumphed over the women's world number one.

Critics argue the event trivializes women's tennis, much unlike the historic 1973 clash where Billie Jean King faced Bobby Riggs. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, chose not to watch the event, viewing it as more of a publicity stunt rather than a meaningful match with stakes or social significance.

Swiatek, attending the United Cup in Sydney, advocates for competitions that unite men's and women's tennis. She believes such events, rather than gender-based rivalries, present exciting opportunities for the sport to grow and attract fans from both WTA and ATP backgrounds.

