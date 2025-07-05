Left Menu

Rookie Oliver Bearman Faces Setback with Grid Penalty

Oliver Bearman, a rookie in Formula 1, faces a 10-place grid penalty after crashing under a red flag during his first home race. The Haas driver, deemed to have violated red-flag rules, receives additional penalty points, putting him at risk of an automatic suspension.

Updated: 05-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:02 IST
Rookie Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman faces a significant setback as he heads into his maiden home race under the cloud of a 10-place grid penalty. The penalty comes after Bearman lost control and crashed into a barrier while entering the pit lane during a red flag condition.

The incident occurred after a halt in practice due to an unrelated crash involving Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Race stewards determined that Bearman had accelerated to race pace before entering the pits, violating red-flag protocols. Despite Bearman's explanation of cold brakes, officials did not accept it as a mitigating circumstance.

In addition to the grid penalty, Bearman accumulates four more penalty points, totaling eight. Should he reach 12 points, it would result in an automatic one-race suspension, a situation that bears substantial consequences for the 20-year-old British driver.

