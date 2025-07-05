Clara Tauson Topples Former Champion Rybakina at Wimbledon
Clara Tauson defeated former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, advancing to the fourth round. Tauson, previously winless at Wimbledon, delivered an impressive performance on Court Two, winning 7-6(6) 6-3. She will face either Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins in the next round, aiming for a quarter-final spot.
In a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon, Denmark's Clara Tauson eliminated former champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.
Despite previous struggles at the All England Club, Tauson showcased exceptional skill on Court Two, winning decisively 7-6(6) 6-3.
Tauson, now eyeing a quarter-final position, is set to face either Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins in the upcoming match.
