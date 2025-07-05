Thrilling Qualifying at British Grand Prix: Verstappen Secures Pole
Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the British Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri starting alongside him on the front row. Lando Norris qualified third, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claimed fourth and fifth. The intense qualifying session was marked by shifting winds and tight margins.
In an exhilarating qualifying session for the British Grand Prix, Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged victorious, capturing the pole position with a well-timed final lap. McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts alongside Verstappen on the front row, promising an exciting duel.
British crowd favorite Lando Norris, who is closely trailing Piastri in the championship, secured the third spot on the grid. George Russell from Mercedes and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, with the two separated by mere milliseconds.
The qualifying was fiercely competitive, with the top five drivers split by less than two tenths of a second. Verstappen praised the challenging conditions posed by the gusty winds and declared his satisfaction with the track, commenting on the intensity and excitement of pushing the limits in pursuit of pole.
(With inputs from agencies.)
