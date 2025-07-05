Left Menu

Jasper Philipsen Sprints to Tour de France Glory Amidst Chaotic Opening

Jasper Philipsen clinched his 10th Tour de France stage win in a dramatic sprint finish during the opening stage, taking the yellow jersey. Belgian Philipsen outpaced rivals, while Vingegaard's aggressive move created a split that caught contenders off guard. The day saw crashes and surprises, typical of the Tour's early chaos.

Updated: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST
In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Jasper Philipsen surged to victory in the opening stage of the Tour de France, marking his 10th career stage win and donning the coveted yellow jersey.

The Belgian cyclist executed a commanding sprint to outpace competitors Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard showed his aggressive strategy by initiating a crucial move that caused a split, unexpectedly leaving podium hopefuls Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic trailing by 39 seconds.

The day, filled with tension and turbulence, witnessed Italy's Filippo Ganna and Stefan Bissegger exit the race after crashes, while Giro d'Italia champion Simon Yates fell behind in the final leg. Day two of the Tour promises further challenges over a 209.1km hilly terrain.

