Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion Barbora Krejcikova in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash

In a gripping encounter at Wimbledon, No. 10 seed Emma Navarro staged an impressive comeback to defeat defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, ending 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Navarro's perseverance paid off after Krejcikova faltered in the third set, visibly distressed and requiring a medical timeout. Despite such setbacks, Krejcikova managed to level the game at 3-all before Navarro eventually prevailed.

Navarro, known for her scrappy playstyle, overcame a first-set loss and a break to triumph, setting her sights on a quarterfinal berth against Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

(With inputs from agencies.)