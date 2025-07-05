Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion Barbora Krejcikova in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash
Emma Navarro defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon in a gripping three-set match. Despite Krejcikova's struggle with physical issues during the match, Navarro maintained her composure and powered through with strategic plays, marking her second major victory against a defending champion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a gripping encounter at Wimbledon, No. 10 seed Emma Navarro staged an impressive comeback to defeat defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, ending 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Navarro's perseverance paid off after Krejcikova faltered in the third set, visibly distressed and requiring a medical timeout. Despite such setbacks, Krejcikova managed to level the game at 3-all before Navarro eventually prevailed.
Navarro, known for her scrappy playstyle, overcame a first-set loss and a break to triumph, setting her sights on a quarterfinal berth against Russia's Mirra Andreeva.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minjee Lee Aims for Golfing Greatness with Career Grand Slam
Exciting Start to Wimbledon Championships: Svitolina Soars
Will Djoker Dance Again? Novak Djokovic and the Grand Slam Enigma
Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam
Wimbledon 2025: All You Need to Know About the Prestigious Grand Slam