Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion Barbora Krejcikova in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash

Emma Navarro defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon in a gripping three-set match. Despite Krejcikova's struggle with physical issues during the match, Navarro maintained her composure and powered through with strategic plays, marking her second major victory against a defending champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:47 IST
In a gripping encounter at Wimbledon, No. 10 seed Emma Navarro staged an impressive comeback to defeat defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, ending 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Navarro's perseverance paid off after Krejcikova faltered in the third set, visibly distressed and requiring a medical timeout. Despite such setbacks, Krejcikova managed to level the game at 3-all before Navarro eventually prevailed.

Navarro, known for her scrappy playstyle, overcame a first-set loss and a break to triumph, setting her sights on a quarterfinal berth against Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

