Thrilling Victories Mark Day 3 of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025

The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship witnessed riveting matches on its third day, with Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand earning decisive victories. Competing in Division 'C', Le Puducherry Hockey dominated Hockey Raj, winning 4-1. The match began slowly, but Indhuja E's goal in the 33rd minute brought Le Puducherry ahead by halftime. Captain Kanagasri extended the lead in the third quarter, leaving Hockey Raj trailing.

In the final quarter, Deepika Dass's two goals further cemented Le Puducherry's control over the game, despite Laxmi scoring for Hockey Raj. In the Division 'B' clash, Hockey Uttarakhand secured a 2-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, thanks to key goals by Captain Mansi Khatariya and Minakshi and solid defensive play.

Earlier matches saw Hockey Uttarakhand defeating Hockey Karnataka 2-0, while Manipur Hockey overwhelmed Kerala Hockey 6-0. Other notable performances included the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu's close 4-3 victory over Hockey Gujarat and a suspenseful contest between Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. These hard-fought games set an electrifying tone for the ongoing championship.

