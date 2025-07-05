Iga Swiatek Commands Wimbledon Court with Intuitive Play
Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon after defeating Danielle Collins with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory. Swiatek expressed feeling unusually comfortable on the grass court, crediting her intuitive connection with the ball and a strategic, fast-paced game plan that overwhelmed Collins.
Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 triumph over American Danielle Collins. The former world number one established control early in the match and maintained her momentum with strategic aggression on the grass court.
Swiatek, who enjoyed remarkable command over her play, noted an intuitive 'connection' with the ball this year, a feeling that made her appear invincible on the court. Her comfort and consistency on grass were apparent as she neutralized Collins's strengths with swift, well-calculated shots and minimal unforced errors.
Despite previous setbacks at Wimbledon, Swiatek's current form and mental agility could propel her beyond past performances. She sets her sights on a fourth-round encounter with Denmark's Clara Tauson, demonstrating a combination of intensity and enjoyment as she chases success at the Grand Slam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
