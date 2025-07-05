Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Breaks Records with Historic Performance in SENA Countries

Rishabh Pant becomes the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score 2,000 runs in SENA countries, achieving the milestone in the Birmingham Test against England. His innings contributed significantly to India's commanding position, setting a 608-run challenge for England, who ended day four at 72/3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:49 IST
Rishabh Pant Breaks Records with Historic Performance in SENA Countries
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to cross 2,000 runs in SENA countries. This feat was accomplished during the Birmingham Test against England.

With a crucial 65-run innings in 58 balls, Pant propelled India forward. His SENA stats now stand at 2,023 runs in 28 Tests, averaging 41.28.

India set a formidable 608-run target, thanks to contributions from Gill, Pant, and Jadeja. England ended day four at 72/3, trailing significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025