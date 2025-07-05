Rishabh Pant Breaks Records with Historic Performance in SENA Countries
Rishabh Pant becomes the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score 2,000 runs in SENA countries, achieving the milestone in the Birmingham Test against England. His innings contributed significantly to India's commanding position, setting a 608-run challenge for England, who ended day four at 72/3.
Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to cross 2,000 runs in SENA countries. This feat was accomplished during the Birmingham Test against England.
With a crucial 65-run innings in 58 balls, Pant propelled India forward. His SENA stats now stand at 2,023 runs in 28 Tests, averaging 41.28.
India set a formidable 608-run target, thanks to contributions from Gill, Pant, and Jadeja. England ended day four at 72/3, trailing significantly.
