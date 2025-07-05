Rishabh Pant Breaks Records with Historic Performance in SENA Countries

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to cross 2,000 runs in SENA countries. This feat was accomplished during the Birmingham Test against England.

With a crucial 65-run innings in 58 balls, Pant propelled India forward. His SENA stats now stand at 2,023 runs in 28 Tests, averaging 41.28.

India set a formidable 608-run target, thanks to contributions from Gill, Pant, and Jadeja. England ended day four at 72/3, trailing significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)