Kidambi Srikanth's Fierce Battle at Canada Open

In a nail-biting semifinal clash at the Canada Open Super 300, Kidambi Srikanth of India was bested by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, culminating in scores of 21-19, 14-21, 18-21.

Srikanth initially showcased a compelling performance in the first game, but Nishimoto responded robustly, securing the subsequent games in a match that stretched over an hour.

Compounding India's challenge was the defeat of Shriyanshi Valishetty, who ended her promising journey against Denmark's Amalie Schulz in women's singles.

