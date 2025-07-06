Kidambi Srikanth's Fierce Battle at Canada Open
Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the semifinals of the Canada Open Super 300. Despite winning the first game, Srikanth couldn't maintain his lead and eventually succumbed to Nishimoto. Meanwhile, Shriyanshi Valishetty also faced a defeat in women's singles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Calgary | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:42 IST
- Country:
- Canada
In a nail-biting semifinal clash at the Canada Open Super 300, Kidambi Srikanth of India was bested by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, culminating in scores of 21-19, 14-21, 18-21.
Srikanth initially showcased a compelling performance in the first game, but Nishimoto responded robustly, securing the subsequent games in a match that stretched over an hour.
Compounding India's challenge was the defeat of Shriyanshi Valishetty, who ended her promising journey against Denmark's Amalie Schulz in women's singles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement