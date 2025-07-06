Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet Breaks Records at Eugene Diamond League

Beatrice Chebet clinched the women's 5,000m world record with a time of 13:58.06 at the Eugene Diamond League. Chebet surpassed the previous record set by Gudaf Tsegay. Additionally, Jamaican Ackera Nugent triumphed in the 100m hurdles, overshadowing former record holder Tobi Amusan and Olympic champion Masai Russell.

On Saturday, Kenya's Beatrice Chebet made history by breaking the women's 5,000 metres world record at the Eugene Diamond League, achieving a time of 13 minutes 58.06 seconds. She shattered the previous record, set earlier this year by Gudaf Tsegay, by more than two seconds.

The competition was tight as Olympic champion Chebet ran alongside Ethiopian Tsegay and Kenyan Agnes Jebet Ngetich. However, with 200 metres remaining, Chebet made a decisive move, leaving her competitors behind and clinching the world record, having previously set the 10,000 metres record last year at the same venue.

In other events, Jamaican sprinter Ackera Nugent outpaced her rivals to win the women's 100m hurdles, finishing ahead of world record holder Tobi Amusan and Olympic champion Masai Russell. Meanwhile, in the pole vault, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis was unable to surpass his own record, despite clearing an impressive six metres.

