Vivianne Miedema Shines in Netherlands' Commanding Victory

Vivianne Miedema's milestone 100th international goal propelled the Netherlands to a decisive 3-0 victory over Wales in their Women's European Championship opener. The Dutch star's display, despite recent injuries, was instrumental in sending a message to Group D rivals.

Scoring with finesse at the end of the first half, Miedema showcased exceptional skill, despite early match fitness concerns. The Dutch continued their dominance with subsequent goals from Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts, while Roord and Groenen nearly added to the tally.

Wales' newcomers, Jess Fishlock and Angharad James, felt the intensity of major tournament play, pinpointing lapses in concentration. Meanwhile, cooler conditions in Lucerne aided the pace of the game, underlining the Dutch side's championship readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)