Fritz Advances to Wimbledon Quarters Amidst Opponent's Injury
Taylor Fritz moved into the Wimbledon quarterfinals after Jordan Thompson withdrew due to injury. Fritz will face Karen Khachanov next. Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also advanced, while Novak Djokovic and others are set for Monday's games.
Taylor Fritz has secured his spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, benefiting from the unfortunate mid-match withdrawal of Jordan Thompson due to injury. This marks Fritz's third quarterfinal appearance in four years in the prestigious tournament.
With Thompson battling significant back and leg issues, the Australian tennis player was unable to continue past 41 minutes, retiring at a score of 6-1, 3-0. Fritz expressed sadness over the manner of his advancement but also respect for Thompson's efforts to compete under challenging physical circumstances.
Looking ahead, Fritz will face No. 17 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia, as both aim for their first semifinal berth at the All England Club. Khachanov, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, advanced with a win over Kamil Majchrzak. In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also made it through to the quarterfinals.
