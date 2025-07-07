Left Menu

Swiss Triumph: Reuteler and Pilgrim Shine in Women's Euros

Switzerland beat Iceland 2-0 in the Women's Euros, thanks to goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim. This victory keeps Switzerland's knockout stage hopes alive, while Iceland is eliminated from the tournament. The Swiss face Finland next for a chance at the last-eight spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 03:18 IST
Swiss Triumph: Reuteler and Pilgrim Shine in Women's Euros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland's women's team reignited their hopes in the Women's Euros by defeating Iceland 2-0, with crucial goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim on Sunday.

This outcome eliminated Iceland and set the stage for an exciting clash against Finland in Geneva. Norway, meanwhile, secured their place as group winners.

The match, characterized by a slick pitch due to persistent rain, kept fans on edge, especially after a disallowed Swiss goal in the first half and a thundering shot from Iceland's Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

