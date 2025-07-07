Swiss Triumph: Reuteler and Pilgrim Shine in Women's Euros

Switzerland's women's team reignited their hopes in the Women's Euros by defeating Iceland 2-0, with crucial goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim on Sunday.

This outcome eliminated Iceland and set the stage for an exciting clash against Finland in Geneva. Norway, meanwhile, secured their place as group winners.

The match, characterized by a slick pitch due to persistent rain, kept fans on edge, especially after a disallowed Swiss goal in the first half and a thundering shot from Iceland's Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir.

