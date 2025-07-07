Michael Vaughan Criticizes Zak Crawley's Inconsistency

Prominent cricket commentator and former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized Zak Crawley, England's opener, for his inconsistency during the ongoing Test series against India.

Crawley has come under fire for only one notable inning in the series, raising questions on his continued selection despite frequent failures. Vaughan advises Crawley to emulate Indian captain Shubman Gill, who improved his performance by refining his technique.

Vaughan notes Crawley's shaky statistics, pointing out his modest average and lack of substantial innings, in stark contrast to Gill's quickly improving form and strategic adaptations, calling out the need for Crawley's course correction.

(With inputs from agencies.)