Left Menu

Michael Vaughan Criticizes Zak Crawley's Inconsistency

Michael Vaughan has criticized England's Zak Crawley for his inconsistent performance in the Test series against India, labeling him the 'luckiest player'. Vaughan suggests Crawley learn from Shubman Gill, who adjusted his technique to succeed. Crawley has been out in single digits 42 times in 102 innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:43 IST
Michael Vaughan Criticizes Zak Crawley's Inconsistency
Zak Crawley
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prominent cricket commentator and former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized Zak Crawley, England's opener, for his inconsistency during the ongoing Test series against India.

Crawley has come under fire for only one notable inning in the series, raising questions on his continued selection despite frequent failures. Vaughan advises Crawley to emulate Indian captain Shubman Gill, who improved his performance by refining his technique.

Vaughan notes Crawley's shaky statistics, pointing out his modest average and lack of substantial innings, in stark contrast to Gill's quickly improving form and strategic adaptations, calling out the need for Crawley's course correction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025