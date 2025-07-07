Left Menu

Sanjog Gupta Appointed as ICC CEO Sparks New Cricket Era

Sanjog Gupta is appointed the chief executive officer of the International Cricket Council, succeeding Australia's Geoff Allardice. Gupta brings significant experience from JioStar Sports, promising to boost cricket’s global presence, especially with its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics and advancing sports broadcasting technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:43 IST
In a strategic move poised to influence global cricket, Sanjog Gupta has taken over as CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), replacing Australia's Geoff Allardice. Gupta's extensive experience in sports broadcasting, highlighted by his previous role at JioStar Sports, sets the stage for a transformative chapter for the sport.

Gupta's appointment comes at a promising time for cricket, with upcoming marquee events and expanding commercial opportunities. Key milestones include the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, underscoring cricket's increasing global appeal and potential for growth.

ICC chair Jay Shah expressed confidence in Gupta's vision and expertise. He emphasized the CEO's understanding of the global sports landscape and commitment to leveraging technology to broaden cricket's reach. The collective goal is to transcend traditional boundaries, embedding cricket deeply in both existing and emerging markets.

