Sanjog Gupta Appointed as ICC CEO: A Game Changer for Global Cricket

Sanjog Gupta, a prominent figure in Indian media, has been named the new CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), replacing Geoff Allardice of Australia. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the ICC as it seeks to bolster its global presence and strategy.

Gupta, previously the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, will immediately assume his new role. His selection, from a pool of over 2,500 international candidates, highlights his impact on sports broadcasting both in India and abroad. The ICC's Nominations Committee, chaired by Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, recommended Gupta, and the decision was approved by ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Gupta's extensive experience includes establishing significant leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League and promoting global events such as the Premier League and Wimbledon. His strategic insight is expected to be vital for the ICC as it aims for continued growth and global expansion of cricket.

